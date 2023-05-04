Woman abducted from central Manitoba could be in Winnipeg with suspect: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped from a First Nation in central Manitoba earlier this week.

Veronica Walker, 25, of Chemawawin Cree Nation was reported missing to RCMP on Tuesday, a Wednesday news release says. The First Nation community is located in Easterville, Man., about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Walker is believed to have been taken against her will from a Kichemaskanow Street residence in the community at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, the release says.

RCMP say Warren George, 39, is known to Walker and believed to have forced her into a 2022 Black Dodge Durango with Manitoba licence plate KAU 376.

The two may currently be in Winnipeg, the release says.

An arrest warrant for George has been issued for charges involving breaking and entering, kidnapping and assault, RCMP say.

George is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 260 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Walker is described as five feet, four inches tall, weighing 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police and Walker's family are worried for her safety and seek the public's help to find her, the release says.

