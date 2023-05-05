Missing northern Manitoba woman found dead, police say

A woman missing in northern Manitoba since late April has been found dead in a wooded area not far from where she was last seen.

The body of Catherine Dumas, 42, was located by searchers by Muskrat Bay, in Split Lake, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and an autopsy will be conducted, police said.

Dumas had last been seen at around 6 a.m. on April 27 in that same area, about 120 kilometres northeast of Thompson.