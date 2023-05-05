Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Missing northern Manitoba woman found dead, police say

A woman missing in northern Manitoba since late April has been found dead in a wooded area not far from where she was last seen.

Body of Catherine Dumas, 42, found in wooded area of Muskrat Bay in Split Lake

CBC News ·
A middle-aged woman is shown.
Catherine Dumas, 42, was last seen April 27 in the Muskrat area of Split Lake. Her body was found in a wooded area of the same region, police said. (Submitted by RCMP)

A woman missing in northern Manitoba since late April has been found dead in a wooded area not far from where she was last seen.

The body of Catherine Dumas, 42, was located by searchers by Muskrat Bay, in Split Lake, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and an autopsy will be conducted, police said.

Dumas had last been seen at around 6 a.m. on April 27 in that same area, about 120 kilometres northeast of Thompson.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now