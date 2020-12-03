Woman missing from southwestern Manitoba First Nation found safe

A woman reported missing from a southwestern Manitoba First Nation community in early October has been found safe, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service says in a news release on Thursday.

Marissa Benn, 33, was reported missing from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation by her grandmother, who hadn't seen or spoken to her since Oct. 2, the police service previously said.

The community is south of Virden, along Highway 83, roughly 275 kilometres west of Winnipeg.