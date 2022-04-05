Missing woman from eastern Sask. believed to be in Manitoba: RCMP

Leslie Sparvier was last seen April 2 at a residence on Kahkewistahaw First Nation, about 150 kilometres east of Regina, RCMP said in a news release. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP in Manitoba are asking the public for help to find a 38-year-old woman missing from southern Saskatchewan.

Leslie Sparvier was last seen April 2 at a residence on Kahkewistahaw First Nation, about 150 kilometres east of Regina.

She was driving a brown 2006 Dodge Caravan, which police found abandoned on April 3 near the small community of Miami, in south-central Manitoba, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Sparvier is five foot six and of average build with short, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive pattern on it, shown in a photo provided by RCMP.

Sparvier was last seen wearing dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive pattern, pictured here. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone who has information about Sparvier's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP in Broadview, Sask., at 306-696-5200 or their local police service.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).