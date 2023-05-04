Woman believed abducted from central Manitoba has been found safe, RCMP say

A woman police believe was kidnapped from a central Manitoba First Nation has been safely located, RCMP say.

The 25-year-old woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation was reported missing Tuesday from the community about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, next to Easterville, Man.

It was believed she was taken against her will on Monday by Warren George, 39, whom she knew.

An arrest warrant for George was issued on charges of assault, kidnapping and breaking and entering.

He was arrested by Winnipeg police on Wednesday night. He remains in custody.

On Thursday, RCMP said the 25-year-old Chemawawin woman had been found.

CBC News is not including her name and image in this the story to protect her identity now that she has been located.

