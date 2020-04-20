Missing woman, 40, last seen 3 weeks ago: RCMP

RCMP in Manitoba say they are searching for a 40-year-old woman who was last seen three weeks ago.

Last Thursday, RCMP in Roblin, Man., located near the Saskatchewan border, about 90 kilometres west of Dauphin, received a report about Melinda Lynxleg from Valley River First Nation missing since March 31, according to a news release issued Monday.

Police described her as five feet five inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said it is believed Lynxleg was last seen in Valley River First Nation but may be in the Dauphin area now. He said police do not have a clothing description.

The First Nation sits between Roblin and Dauphin and south of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: