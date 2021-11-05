Family of missing Winnipeg woman issues public plea for help finding her

The family of a 27-year-old Winnipeg woman whom they haven't seen or heard from since last Monday are asking for the public's help finding her.

Klarrisa Muswagon left her sister's apartment in the Osborne Village area around 11:30 a.m. Monday to go to an appointment.

She was supposed to let her sister know when she arrived by messaging her on her tablet, said her aunt Tracy Muswagon at a news conference Friday.

But she didn't make it there and hasn't been in touch with her family since, Tracy said. She also has not been active on social media, she said.

"It is not normal for her to not contact anyone, especially when she had her tablet with her," she said.

Klarrisa Muswagon is five feet, eight inches and approximately 160 pounds, a police news release said.

Klarissa Muswagon's family hold up posters with her picture at a news conference organized by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Friday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, green camo pants and black Adidas runners.

Her family travelled to Winnipeg from Norway House Cree Nation earlier this week to search for her.

"If anyone sees her, please let her know her family is out here looking for her," Tracy said.

The Bear Clan is also organizing a search for Klarrisa that will begin later in the day.

The news conference was organized by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) to help bring attention to Klarrisa in the hopes of finding her.

"Time is really critical when looking for your loved one," said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, director of MKO's missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls liaison unit.

"As each day passes, it weighs very heavily on the families, their hearts and their spirits because they're very worried about their loved one, and not having that contact or not knowing is very stressful for the family."

Anyone with information about Klarrisa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.