Winnipeg mother desperate to contact daughter last seen almost a month ago

A Winnipeg mother is searching for her daughter after she stopped communicating with family nearly a month ago.

Dorothy Patrick last saw her 33-year-old daughter, Jessica, when they got into an argument at their West End home on June 23.

"I didn't tell her to leave. I didn't tell her to get out, and I didn't know she packed her bag and left," she told CBC News.

Dorothy said she reported her daughter missing to police last Thursday, after her 15-year-old granddaughter said she hadn't heard from her, which is unusual for Jessica.

Jessica is still logged into Facebook Messenger on her phone, her mother said.

"I went on her Messenger a few times, [and] people are saying 'Where are you? Are you OK?'"

'Contact somebody'

Dorothy said her daughter may be in Thompson, where a former partner lives. She believes in the past he prevented her daughter from using Facebook to communicate with others.

Police phoned Jessica's mother on Tuesday to let her know that they have been in touch with Thompson's RCMP detachment. Family has been putting up posters for Jessica and they ask anyone who sees her to say something, Dorothy said.

"Contact somebody or let her know to phone one of us, one of her family. It doesn't have to be me."

Jessica is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, and around 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length curly brown hair.

Anyone with information on Jessica's whereabouts should contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or the Bear Clan Patrol at 204-794-3568.