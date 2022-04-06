Missing 23-year-old woman hasn't been heard from for 2 weeks: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old women who has been missing for two weeks.

Hailey Bittern was last seen near the intersection of St. Mary's Road and St. Anne's Road at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

She is five feet seven inches tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black and white patterned leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.