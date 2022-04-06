Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing 23-year-old woman hasn't been heard from for 2 weeks: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old women who has been missing for two weeks. 

Hailey Bittern last seen in St. Vital area

CBC News ·
Hailey Bittern is described as five-foot-eight with a heavy build, long brown hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Hailey Bittern was last seen near the intersection of St. Mary's Road and St. Anne's Road at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

She is five feet seven inches tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black and white patterned leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

