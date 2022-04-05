Skip to Main Content
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in Winnipeg's North End: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen Monday.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of Amy Dunsford, who was last seen Monday

Amy Dunsford has not been seen since Monday in the North End area of Winnipeg, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Amy Dunsford was last seen Monday on College Avenue, in Winnipeg's North End.

She is five foot one, with a thin build and straight brown hair, police said in a Tuesday news release. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black boots. 

Police say they are concerned for her well-being. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250, or the Winnipeg Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.

