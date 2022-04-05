Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in Winnipeg's North End: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Amy Dunsford was last seen Monday on College Avenue, in Winnipeg's North End.

She is five foot one, with a thin build and straight brown hair, police said in a Tuesday news release. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black boots.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250, or the Winnipeg Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.