Police ask for help finding 13-year-old last seen in Garden City area

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Shira Wabash, 13, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Garden City.

Police describe Wabash as five feet four inches, with a medium build, medium-length dark brown hair with light ends and the bottom half of her hair shaved.

Anyone with information about where Wabash is can call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at at 204-986-6250.

