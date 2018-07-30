Skip to Main Content
Missing Winnipeg man last seen in city's West End

Ryan Evans was last seen in the West End area on Saturday, according to a Winnipeg Police Service news release.

Police asking for public's help to find Ryan Evans

CBC News ·
Ryan Evans was last seen in the West End area of Winnipeg on Saturday, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for help locating a 25-year-old male. 

Ryan Evans was last seen in the West End area on Saturday, according to a Winnipeg Police Service news release. 

He is described as 5-foot-9 in height, medium build, with short dark hair.  

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about his well-being. 

Any with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. 

