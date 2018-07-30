Missing Winnipeg man last seen in city's West End

Police are asking for help locating a 25-year-old male.

Ryan Evans was last seen in the West End area on Saturday, according to a Winnipeg Police Service news release.

He is described as 5-foot-9 in height, medium build, with short dark hair.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about his well-being.

Any with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.