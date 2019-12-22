Skip to Main Content
Missing father of 3 found safe, family says
Missing father of 3 found safe, family says

Spencer Brason's family, who were out searching for him on Saturday, said on Sunday morning that he has been found.

Spencer Brason was last seen in Woodhaven area Friday evening

Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen in St. James neighbourhood on Friday evening. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A missing father of three — whose wife issued an emotional plea to Winnipeggers to help bring her husband home — has been found safe, his family says.

Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen in the Woodhaven area of Winnipeg Friday evening.

His wife, Jessica Brason, said her husband told her around 9:15 that night that he was going out to meet a friend at the Woodhaven Park Community Centre Rink.

He didn't come home.

About 100 volunteers and neighbours, along with Search and Rescue Manitoba and Winnipeg police, scoured the St. James area for him on Saturday.

Winnipeg police confirmed on Sunday morning that Brason had been found.

Brason's family said they are thankful for the community's support, prayers and help with the search effort. They have asked for privacy.

