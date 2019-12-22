Missing father of 3 found safe, family says

A missing father of three — whose wife issued an emotional plea to Winnipeggers to help bring her husband home — has been found safe, his family says.

Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen in the Woodhaven area of Winnipeg Friday evening.

His wife, Jessica Brason, said her husband told her around 9:15 that night that he was going out to meet a friend at the Woodhaven Park Community Centre Rink.

He didn't come home.

About 100 volunteers and neighbours, along with Search and Rescue Manitoba and Winnipeg police, scoured the St. James area for him on Saturday.

Winnipeg police confirmed on Sunday morning that Brason had been found.

Brason's family said they are thankful for the community's support, prayers and help with the search effort. They have asked for privacy.