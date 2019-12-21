Winnipeg family organizing search party for missing 33-year-old man last seen in St. James late Friday

The family of a 33-year-old man last seen Friday in Winnipeg's Woodhaven area is organizing a search party to look for him.

Spencer Brason has been missing since late Friday evening, police said in a news release. They are concerned about his well-being and are requesting the public's assistance locating him.

Brason is described as 6-1 in height, with a medium build, blues eyes and short, brown-to-dirty-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark grey sweat pants, black knee-high Sorel-style boots and a black toque.

Due to changing weather conditions, the Winnipeg police are asking people to check nearby outbuildings on their properties in the event Brason sought shelter overnight.