Winnipeg family organizing search party for missing 33-year-old man last seen in St. James late Friday
The family of Spencer Brason, 33, who was last seen in Winnipeg's Woodhaven area late Friday evening, is organizing a search party for the man.

Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen dressed in dark winter wear in St. James neighbourhood on Friday evening. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The family of a 33-year-old man last seen Friday in Winnipeg's Woodhaven area is organizing a search party to look for him.

Spencer Brason has been missing since late Friday evening, police said in a news release. They are concerned about his well-being and are requesting the public's assistance locating him.

Brason is described as 6-1 in height, with a medium build, blues eyes and short, brown-to-dirty-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark grey sweat pants, black knee-high Sorel-style boots and a black toque.

Due to changing weather conditions, the Winnipeg police are asking people to check nearby outbuildings on their properties in the event Brason sought shelter overnight.

