Winnipeg mother pleads for help to find 'vulnerable' son missing for 4 weeks

The mother of a Winnipeg man who has been missing for close to a month is asking for help finding her son.

Susan Fay says she last saw her son, Shane Kowerko, 34, on Nov. 13. He was living with her at the time, she said.

Fay says he son was suffering from mental illness, but had been talking about going back to school and seemed to be turning a corner in recent weeks.

She thinks something triggered her son the day he went missing, when he left the house and never came back.

"It's like he just vanished," she said.

When her son is off his medication, he becomes very vulnerable and can appear to be intoxicated, she said.

"Everybody's really worried about him and wants him to come home," she said.

There have been a couple of reported sightings of Kowerko in Winnipeg in the last week, but no concrete leads, and his bank account hasn't been touched, his mother said.

Friends and family think he may be trying to hitchhike to British Columbia, because he lived there a decade ago and had mentioned to a friend that he wanted to return, she added.

He was last seen the city's West Kildonan area.

Winnipeg police provided photos of Shane Kowerko last week, but noted his hairstyle may have changed and he may or may not be clean-shaven. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Kowerko is described as six feet tall, with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

A Facebook page has been created to help find him.