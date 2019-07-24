Police issue silver alert for missing man, 81, last seen near Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue

Winnipeg police asked the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old man.

A silver alert was issued for Walter Schellenberg, who was last seen late Wednesday morning in the area of Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue.

Silver alerts are issued whenever a senior goes missing as a result of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.

Schellenberg is described as six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and may have been wearing a black or blue jacket.

Police say they're concerned about Schellenberg's well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.

