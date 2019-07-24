Skip to Main Content
Police issue silver alert for missing man, 81, last seen near Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue
Police issue silver alert for missing man, 81, last seen near Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert — issued whenever a senior goes missing as a result of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia — asking for the public's help in finding Walter Schellenberg.

Winnipeg police say Walter Schellenberg was last seen late Wednesday morning

Walter Schellenberg, 81, was last seen Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police asked the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Walter Schellenberg was last seen late Wednesday morning in the area of Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue. 

Silver alerts are issued whenever a senior goes missing as a result of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia.

Schellenberg is described as six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and may have been wearing a black or blue jacket. 

Police say they're concerned about Schellenberg's well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.

