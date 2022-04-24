Missing Winnipeg girl, 11, last seen Friday evening

Police in Winnipeg are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Friday in the city's William Whyte area.

Serenity Leclerc was last spotted on Friday evening in the North End neighbourhood, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a missing persons alert.

Serenity is four feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build, police said. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and red pants.

Police said they're concerned for the girl's well-being.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

