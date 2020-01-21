Missing Winnipeg girl, 14, last seen near Health Sciences Centre

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anakesha Thomas was last seen on Wednesday near the Health Sciences Centre. Her last social media post was on Friday, police say.

Thomas is five feet, four inches, 120 pounds with brown hair just past her ears. Police believe she may have recently dyed her hair orange.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information about her location is asked call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.