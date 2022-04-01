10-year-old boy Winnipeg missing since Tuesday: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area on March 29.

He is described as four feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black sweats, grey hoodie, an oversized fuzzy blue sweater and black runners.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.