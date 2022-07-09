Funerary urn, apparently filled with remains, found in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are looking for the owner of this urn, which appears to contain ashes of human remains. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the owner of a lost item, according to a social media post.

An urn containing what appears to be human remains was found Friday on Donald Street, between Broadway and York avenues, and turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The urn is a mix of brown and bronze, and contains what appears to be remains wrapped in plastic.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the urn is asked to call the evidence control unit at 204-986-6280.

