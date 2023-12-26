Family desperate for clues after B.C. trucker goes missing following delivery in Winnipeg on Friday

A 34-year-old truck driver from British Columbia has been reported missing after family said he stopped communicating with them shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday.

Farah Ali Mohamud works for Reef Trucking Enterprises and drove from Vancouver to Winnipeg to deliver a load on Friday morning, according to his father, Ali Mohamud Ali.

The 34-year-old is a father of three young children and moved to Canada from Somalia in 2011, said Ali.

Mohamud was supposed to pick up another load Saturday around 9 a.m. that morning, said Ali. His son's wife last heard from him on Friday at about 6 p.m.

"Since then, there has been no communication," Ali told CBC News on Tuesday.

Ali Mohamud Ali says he drove to Winnipeg from Edmonton to find his son and is working with local police. (CBC)

Ali said GPS last pinged his son's truck in the parking lot of West Broadway's Sherbrook Inn hotel on Friday at about 5:30 p.m., but he's not sure if Mohamud was in the vehicle.

"We don't know who drove the truck here," he said.

'Shocking for the entire community'

The worried father said he drove to Winnipeg from Edmonton to find his son and is working with local police.

"So far, we haven't gotten any clear picture of what they've found," he said.

"We are going to be here until we find the answers…. We are hoping for positive results to come out."

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police confirmed that a missing report for Mohamud had been made by family members on Saturday and that an investigation had been initiated to find him, but could not offer further details.

The last known location of Mohamud's truck was at the Sherbrook Inn parking lot in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood on Friday evening, according to Ali, but it's not known whether Farah drove it there. (CBC)

Saiyed Ahmed, a family friend, said it's a challenging time as the holidays mean added delays for the search for Mohamud, and his family is also unfamiliar with the city.

Ahmed has been helping spread word about Mohamud's disappearance in Winnipeg's local Somali community through social media.

He said Mohamud's disappearance was unexpected for his friends and family.

The 34-year-old's disappearance also hits "close to home" for Ahmed, since he said Mohamud was a family man just like him.

"It's very shocking for the entire community, particularly [for] the family of Farah."