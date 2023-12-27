B.C. trucker found dead 4 days after completing delivery in Winnipeg, family friend says

A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.

Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn.

"Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Saiyed Ahmed told CBC News on Wednesday morning.

"The story finished with the tragedy. We were all hoping to find him with better … news."

He said the family received the news about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Mohamud's body was found in a house but little else is known, Ahmed said.

"It was a very devastating moment for the family," he said. "They're hoping to receive more answers today. That's all they know at this point."

Farah Ali Mohamud is seen in a poster on the Facebook page for the Somali-Canadian Education and Rural Development Organization. (Somali-Canadian Education and Rural Development Organization)

Mohamud, a father of three young children, moved to Canada from Somalia in 2011, according to his father, Ali, who spoke with CBC News on Tuesday.

Ali drove to Winnipeg from Edmonton and was searching in the West Broadway neighbourhood when he spoke to CBC. He could not be reached on Wednesday.

"I think they need some privacy to process all of this. It's a very, very sad moment," Ahmed said about Mohamud's family. "They have to grieve and they need the time."

He expects the family will remain in Winnipeg until they can transport Mohamud's body to Edmonton for a funeral. Most of Mohamud's extended family is in Edmonton, but he lived in B.C. with his immediate family.

Mohamud had no mental health issues and was a happy, dedicated family man and very hardworking, Ahmed said.

"That's why this is very tough for the family to process. That's all I know," he said.

Farah Ali Mohamud, left, is pictured with his son and wife. Family say the truck driver stopped communicating with them shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday. (Submitted by Ali Mohamud Ali)

The Edmonton-based Somali Canadian Education and Rural Development Organization also posted on its Facebook Tuesday night that Mohamud had died.

"We are sorry to report that Farah Ali Mohamud has lost his life. Please send thoughts and prayers to his family," the post stated.

The organization had posted a missing person alert for Mohamud earlier the same day.

Mohamud works for Reef Trucking Enterprises, which is headquartered in Surrey, B.C. The company would not confirm anything when reached by CBC News on Wednesday.

"Mr. Farah completed his delivery and was resting at the truck stop. Anything after was not his active role per company policy," a spokesperson said in an email. "The police is in charge and further questions should be directed to them."

Winnipeg police have not released any information, other than to say a missing person's report had been made by family members on Saturday and that an investigation had been initiated.