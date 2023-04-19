Content
Manitoba

Missing Lynn Lake woman hasn't been seen since March: Manitoba RCMP

Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake whose family hasn't heard from her since the end of March.

Jocelyn Sullivan, 39, last spoke with family on March 26, police say

Woman with long red/brown hair dressed in a red and black checkered sweater in a seated position.
Jocelyn Sullivan was last seen at the end of March in Thompson, RCMP say. (Submitted by Thompson RCMP)

Jocelyn Sullivan last spoke with family on March 26 and was last seen in Thompson, about 230 kilometres southeast of Lynn Lake, on March 30, a Wednesday RCMP news release said.

Attempts to find her have been unsuccessful, and her family and police are worried about her well-being. 

She's described as five feet six inches tall and about 105 pounds, with long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story indicated the missing woman is from Thompson. In fact, she is from Lynn Lake, RCMP said.
    Apr 19, 2023 5:21 PM CT
