Missing Lynn Lake woman hasn't been seen since March: Manitoba RCMP

Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake whose family hasn't heard from her since the end of March.

Jocelyn Sullivan last spoke with family on March 26 and was last seen in Thompson, about 230 kilometres southeast of Lynn Lake, on March 30, a Wednesday RCMP news release said.

Attempts to find her have been unsuccessful, and her family and police are worried about her well-being.

She's described as five feet six inches tall and about 105 pounds, with long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.