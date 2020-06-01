Thompson teen missing since May 21 has been found

A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home in Thompson has been safely located, RCMP say.

The boy had last been seen leaving his home in the evening of May 21 and on June 1, police asked the public to keep an eye out for him.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a new release saying the boy had been found. No information was provided on where he was located.

A previous version of this story included the boy's name and photograph. That information has been removed to protect his privacy.

