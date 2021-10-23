Skip to Main Content
Thompson RCMP search for missing teen last seen on Tuesday

Thompson RCMP are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Suvanna Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Tuesday: RCMP

Suvanna Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Oct. 19, 2021, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Suvanna Bonner was last seen in the northern Manitoba city's downtown on Tuesday, according to a news release issued late Friday evening. 

Police describe Bonner as five-foot-eight inches in height and approximately 140 pounds.

Police and family are concerned for her well being, RCMP said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or call Crime Stoppers.

Thompson is located about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

