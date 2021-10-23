Thompson RCMP search for missing teen last seen on Tuesday

Thompson RCMP are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Suvanna Bonner was last seen in the northern Manitoba city's downtown on Tuesday, according to a news release issued late Friday evening.

Police describe Bonner as five-foot-eight inches in height and approximately 140 pounds.

Police and family are concerned for her well being, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or call Crime Stoppers.

Thompson is located about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

