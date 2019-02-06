Skip to Main Content
Thompson RCMP search for missing teen girl
Thompson RCMP search for missing teen girl

Theresa Faith Miles, 15, was last seen on Westwood Drive on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. , RCMP say

Theresa Faith Miles, 15, last seen at her home on Westwood Drive on Feb. 1

Theresa Faith Miles was last seen in Thompson on Feb. 1. (Supplied by RCMP)

Thompson RCMP are asking for members of the public to keep any eye out for a teen missing from the northern Manitoba city since last week.

Theresa Faith Miles, 15, was last seen at her home on Westwood Drive on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday.

Miles is 5-foot-3, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at  204-677-6911 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be submitted online.

