Missing Thompson man may be injured, RCMP say

Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man they say might be injured.

Cody Kyle Merasty, 25, was last seen in Thompson on Sunday evening.

Police are concerned about Merasty's well-being.

He's described as five feet, 10 inches, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

