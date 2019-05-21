Missing Thompson man may be injured, RCMP say
Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man they say might be injured.
Cody Kyle Merasty, 25, was last seen in Thompson on Sunday evening.
Police are concerned about Merasty's well-being.
He's described as five feet, 10 inches, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
