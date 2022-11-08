Missing Lorette, Man., teens might be in Winnipeg

RCMP are asking the public to help find two missing teenagers from Lorette, Man. who may have travelled to Winnipeg together.

George Hassan, 14, and Angelina Powderhorn, 16, were reported missing from the local urban district just southeast of the city on different dates earlier this month, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Hassan was last seen a week ago when he left his home on Saveur Place on foot, while Powderhorn was last seen on Friday at her home on Dawson Road.

Hassan is five foot one, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black-and-red sweater, red pants and a blue and black jacket.



Powderhorn is described as five foot five, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, black tuque and white Nike runners.

Police believe the two teens are together in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on their location are asked to call the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

