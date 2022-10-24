15-year-old girl missing from Thompson: Manitoba RCMP
Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl in northern Manitoba who hasn't been seen in three days.
Tia Osborne was last seen on Stanford Bay in Thompson, Man.
Tia Osborne, 15, was last seen on Stanford Bay in Thompson at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday She was reported missing that same day, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.
The teenager has a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black jogging pants.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.
