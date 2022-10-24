Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
15-year-old girl missing from Thompson: Manitoba RCMP

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl in northern Manitoba who hasn't been seen in three days.

Tia Osborne was last seen on Stanford Bay in Thompson, Man.

CBC News ·
Tia Osborne, 15, hasn't been heard from since Friday, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Tia Osborne, 15, was last seen on Stanford Bay in Thompson at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday She was reported missing that same day, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

The teenager has a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black jogging pants.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

