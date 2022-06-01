Missing 14-year-old last seen in The Pas Tuesday night: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in a northern Manitoba town on Tuesday night.

Rayona Lavallee was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on Paul Avenue in the north end of The Pas, Man., Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday. The town of The Pas is located about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The missing girl is five feet, two inches and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Mounties said there is an immediate concern for the teenager's well-being, so they released the only photo they had of her. Efforts will continue to find more photos, which will be released when available.

Anyone with information about the missing girl's location is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

