Missing 13-year-old last seen at Steinbach street festival

Manitoba RCMP need help finding a 13-year-old girl last spotted in Steinbach nearly a week ago.

Caregivers say they last saw Desirea Dawn Kennedy on June 16 at the Summer in the City festival in Steinbach, 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

The teenager from the municipality of De Salaberry is believed to have travelled to Winnipeg or elsewhere in the province.

Kennedy is described as five-foot-10 with a slim build and short blond, pink and purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a dark-coloured backpack, police say.

Anyone with information on the youth's whereabouts is asked to contact St. Pierre RCMP at 204-433-7908 or another RCMP detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

