Winnipeg police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kiona Sinclair was last heard from last Thursday, according to a news release from Winnipeg police on Tuesday.

She is five-foot-five, 120 pounds, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat with brown fur on the hood, and black, orange and purple Nike runners, police said.

Police are concerned about Sinclair's wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Person's Unit at 204-986-6250.

