Missing boy, 16, last seen in The Pas: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen on Sunday in The Pas, Man.

Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, of The Pas was reported missing on Feb. 5, according to a Wednesday news release.

He was last seen leaving a residence on Dufferin Street in The Pas earlier that morning, the release says.

Oleksiuk is six feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket with "trades" written on it, as well as blue plaid pyjama pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

