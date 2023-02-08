Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Missing boy, 16, last seen in The Pas: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen on Sunday in The Pas, Man.

Isaac Oleksiuk last seen on Dufferin Street early Sunday

CBC News ·
A teenage boy with long black hair and brown eyes looks ahead at the camera.
Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, was last seen leaving a residence on Dufferin Street in The Pas during the early morning hours on Sunday, RCMP say. (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen on Sunday in The Pas, Man.

Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, of The Pas was reported missing on Feb. 5, according to a Wednesday news release.

He was last seen leaving a residence on Dufferin Street in The Pas earlier that morning, the release says.

Oleksiuk is six feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket with "trades" written on it, as well as blue plaid pyjama pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now