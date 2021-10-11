13-year-old boy from St-Pierre Jolys missing since Wednesday: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Bailey Poole of St-Pierre Jolys, Man. was reported missing just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6, RCMP said in a release on Monday.

He is five-foot-ten with a thin build and hazel eyes.

RCMP believe Poole may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone who has seen Poole or knows where he may be is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

