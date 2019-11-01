Portage la Prairie RCMP look for teen last seen in Winnipeg in mid-September

RCMP are asking for help from the public locating a teenage boy last seen in Winnipeg more than six weeks ago.

Devon Scott, 15, was last seen on Sept. 19, on College Avenue in Winnipeg.

He is slim and five foot nine, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Scott also has a scar between his eyebrows.

RCMP believe Scott is in Winnipeg and say he also has ties to Swan Lake First Nation and Portage la Prairie.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or email or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

