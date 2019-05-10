Missing teen last seen in Elmwood area a month ago: Winnipeg police

Alexander Turner, 15, was last seen April 10, 2019. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a month.

Alexander Turner was last seen on April 10 around 4 p.m. in the Elmwood area.

He's described as five feet tall, around 180 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt, green pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack and three garbage bags.

Turner might be in the downtown or West Broadway areas, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: