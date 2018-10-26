Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenager.

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger, 17, was last seen in the North End on Oct. 20.

Gretsinger may be with Juan Hillier, 18, police say.

Gretsinger is five feet, six inches tall with a medium build and long brown hair. She has a tattoo on her left leg and police say she may be wearing glasses.

Hillier is five feet, nine inches tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Gretsinger's whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

