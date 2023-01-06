Girl, 17, missing from Winnipeg Beach since Dec. 28
Latisha Smith, 17, Winnipeg Beach might be in Winnipeg and RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye open for her.
Police say Latisha Smith may now be in the Winnipeg area
A missing teen from Winnipeg Beach might be in Winnipeg, RCMP say, and they're asking the public to for any help finding her.
Latisha Smith, 17, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a residence on Murray Avenue in Winnipeg Beach, RCMP said in a Friday news release.
She is described as five feet and two inches tall and about 100 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes.
RCMP say there is a possibility she could now be in the Winnipeg area, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg Beach.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-642-5106, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website and secure tip line.
