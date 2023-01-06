Girl, 17, missing from Winnipeg Beach since Dec. 28

A missing teen from Winnipeg Beach might be in Winnipeg, RCMP say, and they're asking the public to for any help finding her.

Latisha Smith, 17, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a residence on Murray Avenue in Winnipeg Beach, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

She is described as five feet and two inches tall and about 100 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP say there is a possibility she could now be in the Winnipeg area, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg Beach.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-642-5106, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website and secure tip line.

