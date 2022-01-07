17-year-old girl missing since Christmas Day: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Joey Chartrand was last seen on Dec. 25 in the area of Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street in Winnipeg.

She is described as five foot four and about 120 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 204-786-8477.