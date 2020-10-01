Winnipeg police asking for help to find teen last seen in city's West End

Winnipeg police are asking Winnipeggers to be on the watch for Delaney Smoke, last seen in the West End Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Delaney Smoke was last seen in the city's West End.

She is described as five foot four and 185 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Zoo York sweater, black sweatpants with a white stripe, and white and red runners, according to a Winnipeg Police Service release.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.