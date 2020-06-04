Police ask for help finding teen missing for almost two weeks

Winnipeg police are asking for helping finding a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kierra Hather was reported last seen in the Weston area of Winnipeg on May 22, but she has been active on social media in the last few days, police said.

She is described as five feet, five inches, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what she was wearing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

