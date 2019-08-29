Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Haley McKelvey was last seen on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. in the West End.

She's described as four feet, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

McKelvey was last seen wearing a black vest with "Red Man" on the front, jeans and black sandals.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding McKelvey's whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.