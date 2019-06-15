Winnipeg police asking for help finding 15-year-old girl missing since June 9

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Julia Flett was last heard from on June 9. She is known to frequent the central area of the city.

She is described as being 5-5, with a thin to medium build. She has long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Julia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing person's unit at 204-986-6250.

