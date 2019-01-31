RCMP looking for missing teen last seen in Winnipeg

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find missing 16-year-old Selena Symone French, last seen in Winnipeg. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP are looking for a missing 16-year-old from the rural municipality of De Salaberry who was last seen in Winnipeg.

Selena Symone French, 16, was last seen on William Avenue, near the Health Sciences Centre, at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

RCMP received a missing persons report later that day.

French is described as 5-7 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing black jeans, a black and grey hoodie, black shoes, and a beige and brown jacket when she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).