RCMP looking for missing West St. Paul teen last seen in Winnipeg

A teenage boy missing from the rural municipality of West St. Paul, just north of Winnipeg, hasn't been seen since Oct. 2, RCMP say.

Ethan Chastelaine, 15, has had intermittent contact via text and social media, but was last seen on that date on Fernbank Avenue in Winnipeg, police said Friday.

He is described as approximately five feet, seven inches tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-668-8322, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

