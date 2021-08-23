Police looking for missing teen from West St. Paul

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Alexa Young, from the RM of West St. Paul, is described as five feet seven inches tall with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Red River North RCMP (formerly the East St Paul detachment) at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

