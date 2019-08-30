Teen girl missing from Waywayseecappo First Nation

Leona Rayleen Edith Mecas is described as 5-foot-3 and 147 pounds, with long black hair. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

A 17-year-old girl is missing from a western Manitoba First Nation and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Leona Rayleen Edith Mecas, also known as Weebs, went missing Aug. 27 from Waywayseecappo First Nation. She had been in an altercation with her parents and ran away from the home, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said.

Officers made patrols in the immediate area and checked a number of residences but could not find Mecas.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 147 pounds, with long black hair. Police had no information about the clothing she was wearing when she ran away.

There is concern for her well-being and police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 1-204-859-5070.

Waywayseecappo is located in western Manitoba near Riding Mountain National Park.

More news from CBC Manitoba: