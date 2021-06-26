Skip to Main Content
Missing teen last seen in southeastern Manitoba community, RCMP say

Donna Bouchie, 16, is described as five feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

Donna Bouchie, 16, hasn’t been seen since Friday morning: Mounties

Police and family are concerned for Donna Bouchie's well-being, RCMP say. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen at her home in a southeastern Manitoba community.

Donna Bouchie hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. on Friday, Mounties said in a news release on Saturday morning.

She's from Vita, a municipality about 95 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police received the report that the teen was missing around 4 p.m. on Friday, the release said.

She's described as five feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for her well-being, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

