Missing teen last seen in southeastern Manitoba community, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen at her home in a southeastern Manitoba community.

Donna Bouchie hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. on Friday, Mounties said in a news release on Saturday morning.

She's from Vita, a municipality about 95 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police received the report that the teen was missing around 4 p.m. on Friday, the release said.

She's described as five feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for her well-being, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

