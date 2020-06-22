RCMP search for missing 16-year-old girl

RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Shyla Catagas was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 19 in Tootinaowaziibeeng, also known as Valley River First Nation, which is northwest of Dauphin.

Police say the teen was reported missing Saturday evening and may be in the Brandon or Regina, Sask.

Catagas is described as being five-foot-one, 120 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

