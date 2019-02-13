Skip to Main Content
Missing Winnipeg 13-year-old safely located, police say

The Winnipeg Police Service says a missing teen last seen last week has been safely located.
The Winnipeg Police Service says a missing teen who had last been seen on Feb. 7 has been safely located.

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly last seen in the Tuxedo area of Winnipeg at about 7:30 a.m. last Thursday.

On Wednesday, police said she had been found.

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the girl to protect her identity because she is a minor.

