Missing Winnipeg 13-year-old safely located, police say
The Winnipeg Police Service says a missing teen last seen last week has been safely located.
The Winnipeg Police Service says a missing teen who had last been seen on Feb. 7 has been safely located.
The 13-year-old girl was reportedly last seen in the Tuxedo area of Winnipeg at about 7:30 a.m. last Thursday.
On Wednesday, police said she had been found.
CBC News has removed the photo and name of the girl to protect her identity because she is a minor.